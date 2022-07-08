Voyager 2021 media awards
Two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Waimate

Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Waimate. Photo / NZME

Devon Bolger
By
Devon Bolger

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Waimate.

Police say they were called to the crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) at 1.27pm.

A St John spokesperson said they sent four ambulances and one manager to the scene.

It treated one patient in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition. All patients were transported to Timaru Hospital, they said.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire trucks from Glenavy and two trucks from Waimate were attending the incident.