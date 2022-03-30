A car has smashed into a shop in Palmerston North this morning in a crash.
Emergency services responded to a crash between two vehicles on Princess St near the intersection on with Queen St at 9.30am.
A police spokesperson said one the cars went into the glass window of a nearby shop.
St John paramedics treated to one person who was injured, although the injuries were not serious said police.
Police were speaking to the drivers of the cars and their vehicles are being towed.
The accident hasn't caused any road blockages.