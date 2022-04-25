Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Otago. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Otago this morning.

Police were notified of a crash on Ida Valley-Omakau Rd at 10am.

The road is blocked by the crash and diversions have been put in place.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Riwai Grace said two crews are in attendance, and a second rescue appliance is on the way.

He said crews are working to free one person, and at least three patients are involved.

Motorists are asked to follow the signage in the area, a spokesperson said.