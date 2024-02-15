Christchurch firefighters battle Port Hills blaze, KiwiRail fronts select committee and what’s on the chopping block in Wellington City Council’s cost crunch in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

By RNZ

Two students from Upper Hutt College involved in a brutal attack on a fellow student last week have been kicked out of the school.

Police are investigating after a video emerged showing two junior students attacking a senior, as others look on.

On Monday, the pair was suspended.

School principal Judith Taylor said the board disciplinary committee met on Wednesday night and decided to exclude the students permanently.

“This decision reinforces the board’s desire to create and maintain a safe and welcoming space for our students and teachers,” Taylor said.

“As part of this legal process, the college is required to try and arrange for the excluded students to be enrolled at another school.

“If this is unsuccessful, the Ministry of Education will then take over the process.”

Other students watched on and filmed the incident.

In a letter to the school community, Taylor said the school was “working with” students who filmed and/or encouraged the attack.

She thanked parents and caregivers who had sent wishes of support to the victim of the assault and her family.

“She has returned to school, is happy to be back, is surrounded by good and caring people, and is settling in well.”

Upper Hutt College was a safe school, she said.

She asked parents to talk to their children about the sharing of harmful images online, and to encourage young people experiencing harm at school to speak up.

The school launched an anonymous online reporting system this week and is already following up on a small number of initial reports already received.

- RNZ