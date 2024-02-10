Police probe brutal schoolgirl attack at Upper Hutt College

This episode looks at how whānau support and open communication can help family members being bullied at school or at work. Not just from a parent, but a sibling too. Video / Kōwhai Productions

Police are making inquiries after a video emerged showing two girls at an Upper Hutt school punching and kicking a pupil on the ground, as their classmates film and laugh.

Footage of the vicious assault has been posted on social media on a private page and a copy was sent to the Herald.

It shows two Upper Hutt College girls punching another pupil repeatedly in the head as the victim lies on the ground and tries to cover her face with her hands.

It is not known why the two girls unleashed the attack on the victim at Upper Hutt College.

One of the assailants throws upwards of two dozen punches all aimed at the victim’s head over a period of about 20 seconds.

She walks away before the other pupil kicks the girl in the head three times.

The victim eventually runs away.

Footage of the ruthless assault is circulating online.

A large group of pupils stood watching the fight, with some filming, laughing and encouraging the attack.

None intervene.

The video is understood to have been filmed sometime in the previous week.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident.

“Police have received a report of an assault at a school in Upper Hutt and are assessing lines of enquiry.”

Bystanders filmed and laughed, but none tried to stop the relentless attack on the pupil as she tried to cover her face during the barrage of punches and kicks.

The Herald has sought comment from Upper Hutt College, a state co-educational secondary school in Trentham with a roll of 1081 as of last year. It is yet to respond.

Online “fight clubs” where pupils post videos of scraps and beatings have become a problem at schools across the country.

Research from 2018 showed more than a quarter of parents believed their kids had been subject to cyberbullying, among the highest rates in the world.

A study published last year revealed one in every five ethnic minority students endured racist bullying at school.

