Two taken to hospital after two morning crashes in Hawke's Bay

Emergency services were called to a crash at the intersection of SH51 and Awatoto Rd at 7.20am. Photo / Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital after two separate crashes in Hawke's Bay this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Awatoto Rd and State Highway 51 at 7.20am.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries.

There has also been a single vehicle crash on Black Bridge, Mill Road, Haumoana which emergency services were called to at 7.45.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.