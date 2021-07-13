Two taken to hospital after two morning crashes in Hawke's Bay

Two people have been taken to hospital after two separate crashes in Hawke's Bay this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Awatoto Rd and State Highway 51 at 7.20am.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries.
There has also been a single vehicle crash on Black Bridge, Mill Road, Haumoana which emergency services were called to at 7.45.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.