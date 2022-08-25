Two people were attacked by a knife-wielding woman near Auckland's Town Hall after a graduation ceremony. Photo / File

Two people were attacked by a knife-wielding woman after a graduation ceremony in central Auckland before being saved by a "selfless act of bravery" from a stranger.

Police were called to the incident near Auckland's Town Hall just before 3pm yesterday after receiving reports of a woman with a knife near the venue where a graduation event was taking place.

Karyn Malthus, the Auckland City District Commander, said a woman has been arrested and charged over what she described as an "unprovoked and isolated incident".

Malthus said the alleged offender attacked a member of the public with a knife, causing superficial injuries. The woman then attempted to stab another person as they tried to intervene.

Another member of the public then detained the woman until police arrived. The alleged offender was arrested without additional incident, police said.

"I would like to acknowledge this selfless act of bravery in restraining the offender," Malthus said.

A 38-year-old woman is facing charges, including injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injuring with intent and assault, and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.