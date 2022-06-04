Two seriously injured, others involved, in Northland crash blocking SH1

The road is completely blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Photo / NZ Herald

At least two people are in a serious condition following a two-car crash in Northland tonight that has blocked State Highway 1.

Several other occupants were in the vehicles which crashed south of Whangārei. Their condition is yet to be known.

Police were notified of a two-car collision at the intersection of Totara Rd, Mata, and SH1 at 5.35pm this evening.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is completely blocked while emergency services attend the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Rd, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Springfield Rd.

MORE TO COME