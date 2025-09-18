Golriz Ghahraman privacy probe continues

Home / New ZealandGolriz Ghahraman privacy probe continuesRNZ18 Sep, 2025 05:14 AMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditThe police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. Photo / Michael CraigThe police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. Photo / Michael CraigBy RNZThe Privacy Commissioner has spent months looking into a matter involving Golriz Ghahraman, and is not finished yet.In January, police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. It led at the time to questions about how police were alerted, and about the high-tech retail crime-fighting system at a Pak’nSave supermarket. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner began inquiries.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.RNZ asked on Thursday for an update, eight months on. The office replied with a 13-word statement: “We’re still conducting our enquiries and will update you when these are complete.”Invited to give a little more, the OPC then said: “We understand this inquiry has been ongoing for some time, but it is complex and involves several parties.“While our inquiries are progressing, we are bound by our legislative requirement to maintain secrecy.”AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.A lawyer for the commissioner raised questions in the Court of Appeal this week about the lawfulness of police tapping into the same retail crime-fighting system, run by Auckland company Auror, as was involved in the Ghahraman matter.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from New ZealandNew ZealandBNZ under fire for ‘demeaning’ digital wallet ad18 Sep 05:04 AMNew Zealand'Mounting crisis': Prostate cancer diagnoses tipped to double in next 20 years18 Sep 04:52 AMNew ZealandNational Party deletes post with anti-police phrase mistakenly included18 Sep 04:50 AMSponsoredKiwi campaign keeps on giving07 Sep 12:00 PMAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.