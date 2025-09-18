Golriz Ghahraman privacy probe continues

The police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. Photo / Michael Craig

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. Photo / Michael Craig

By RNZ

The Privacy Commissioner has spent months looking into a matter involving Golriz Ghahraman, and is not finished yet.

In January, police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP.

It led at the time to questions about how police were alerted, and about the high-tech retail crime-fighting system at a Pak’nSave supermarket.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner began inquiries.