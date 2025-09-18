Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Golriz Ghahraman privacy probe continues

RNZ
Quick Read

The police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. Photo / Michael Craig

The police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP. Photo / Michael Craig

By RNZ

The Privacy Commissioner has spent months looking into a matter involving Golriz Ghahraman, and is not finished yet.

In January, police opted not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation against the former Green MP.

It led at the time to questions about how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save