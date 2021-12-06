Two seriously injured in Wellington crash

The crash site. Photo / NZTA

Two people have been injured in a crash after a car hit a traffic light near Wellington's State Highway 2.

The crash has blocked Major Drive at the intersection with SH2 near Melling, and a police spokesperson says the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they had sent two ambulances to the crash at 8.05am, and taken two people to Hutt Hospital - one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter the crash will likely cause delays, and people should take extra caution while emergency services are on site.