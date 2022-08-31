Two seriously injured in two crashes in Christchurch

Two people have been seriously injured in two separate crashes in Christchurch.
A car and motorcyclist collided on Belfast Road on Thursday at 7:26 am during early morning rush-hour traffic.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.
Last night emergency services were called to a crash in Sommerfield just after 9pm.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
St John said one person suffered serious injuries when the car they were driving hit a tree on Rose Street.
They were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.