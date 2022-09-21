Emergency services have responded to a workplace accident in Glen Eden this morning. Photo / Google Street View

Emergency services have responded to a workplace accident in Glen Eden this morning. Photo / Google Street View

Two people have been seriously hurt in a workplace accident in West Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a workplace incident on Westech Pl, Glen Eden.

The incident was reported around 8.17am.

"Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries," said the spokesperson.

WorkSafe would be notified, said the spokesperson.

St John Ambulance said two ambulances transported two patients to Auckland City Hospital.

Both had suffered serious injuries.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.