Two seriously injured after crash in Twyford, Hastings

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash in Twyford, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people have been seriously injured after a crash in Twyford, Hastings.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash between Omahu Rd and Evenden Rd, Hastings, about 2.55pm on Wednesday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people are being treated with serious injuries.

"The road is closed between Omahu Rd and Evenden Rd, and motorists are asked to avoid the area," a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances are on the scene.

