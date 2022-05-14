Two serious house fires in 24 hours in Hawke's Bay

The blaze at a property on Saint Joseph St in Waipukurau on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters battled two house fires in Hastings and Waipukurau over the weekend which were both severely damaged.

The first blaze happened on Portsmouth Rd in Flaxmere, Hastings about 9.30pm on Friday where firefighters found a single-storey home "well alight".

A family was at home at the time and had to escape but no-one suffered serious injuries, Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed.

Fire services had the fire under control in under an hour but it caused severe damage.

The fire did not spread to any other homes or structures.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

Less than 24 hours later, about 8.25pm on Saturday, fire crews again rushed to a "well involved" house fire on Saint Joseph St in Waipukurau.

The fire in Waipukurau caused serious damage to a home. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before getting it under control.

Two fire trucks attended from Waipukurau and one from Waipawa, and a fire investigator was at the scene on Sunday morning looking into the cause.

No-one was at the scene when firefighters arrived.

MORE TO COME.