New ZealandUpdated

Two serious crashes overnight in Hamilton and Wellington - one person in critical condition

NZ Herald
Police car. Photo / File

One person is critically injured and roads remain closed following a serious crash in Hamilton.

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Norton Rd, where a car has collided with a tree just before 3am.

“The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was transported to hospital in a critical condition,” police said in a statement.

Norton Rd remains closed between Maeroa Rd and Jolly St and police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

“The closure will be in for some time while crash investigators work,” police said.

Meanwhile, police have also said there was a serious crash in Wellington at 2.10am.

Further details will be released on the incident that happened at the corner of Jervois Rd and Cable St at around 2.10am.

More to come

