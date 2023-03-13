Crash on State Highway 2 this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Crash on State Highway 2 this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Highways in Tauranga were blocked this morning after two separate crashes.

Police responded to a three-vehicle crash between the two roundabouts on State Highway 29A, between Oropi and Cameron Rds.

A police spokesman said the road was partially blocked for a short time, creating delays, but it was cleared around 8.10am.

St John were notified around 8.20am and responded with one ambulance, but were stood down.

UPDATE 8:15AM

The crash has been cleared, expect some residual delays travelling south from Tauranga on #SH2. ^MS https://t.co/Aac8YLLjmM — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 13, 2023

Police also responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road, around 7:50am.

The crash happened between the Domain Rd on-ramp and State Highway 2.

The road was closed for a short time, a spokesman said.

St John was notified and responded with one manager, however, there were no injuries.







