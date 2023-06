Photo / File

Two people were rescued from the water after police received reports of a sinking boat near Motutapu Island.

Police were alerted to the incident about 2pm today.

“Eagle responded and located two people in the water, a member of the public took the two out of the water,” a police spokesman said.

No one was injured and the two people were transported back to shore.

Motutapu is an island in the Hauraki Gulf to the northeast of Auckland.