The Big Barrel liquor store in Marewa was the latest target of a ram raid in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Another Hawke’s Bay business has been hit by an early morning ram raid, the second in two days.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary on Kennedy Rd at the Big Barrel liquor store about 3.20am on Wednesday where a vehicle was used to gain entry.

“The offenders left the vehicle at the address where it was located and left in two other vehicles. Enquiries are ongoing including to determine what was stolen.”

Police staff were at the Marewa shops in Napier, on Wednesday morning, cleaning up debris and assessing the damage.

The incident comes just one day after a Clive dairy was targeted by what appeared to be a group of teenage ram raiders on the second day of the school holidays.

A police spokesman said that incident, which happed about 2.30 on Tuesday morning, took place about halfway between Napier and Hastings on Main Rd, State Highway 51.

A vehicle was used to gain entry to the building for a burglary and the vehicle was left at the scene.