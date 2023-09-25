Birch Dairy Clive was hit by a ram raid early Tuesday morning that also caused damage to the neighbouring Clive Pharmacy. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Clive dairy has been targeted by what appears to be a group of teens in a ram raid on the second day of the school holiday.

A police spokesman said the incident took place about halfway between Napier and Hastings on Main Rd, State Highway 51, about 2.30am.

The spokesman said a vehicle was used to gain entry to the building for a burglary and the vehicle was left at the scene.

A crashed car remained in front of the broken storefront of Birch Dairy Clive on Tuesday morning.

The owners of Birch Dairy Clive, who did not want to be named, said the incident was caught on camera, and it appeared about six people — mainly teenagers — were involved.

One car crashed into the store then kicked back and badly damaged the front of the neighbouring Clive Pharmacy, they said.

The alleged offenders used a different vehicle to make their escape.

“They put the stuff in the other car and drove away,” one of the owners said.

One of the owners said they could see golf sticks in the damaged car, and he said if they did not have fog cannons, the offenders would probably have stolen more goods.

The group took off with toilet paper, chocolates and chewing gum, the storekeepers said.

They have owned the shop for 11 years and while they had been broken into one night a couple of months ago with a hammer, they had never been ram-raided before.

They received a call at home about 2.30am on Tuesday from a security company, and police were already on the scene by the time they arrived.

The police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.

Data from insurance companies showed a significant increase in claims for ram raids nationwide over the past few years.

This latest ram raid comes after a spate of crimes in Napier and Hastings in the previous school holiday period during which a Napier dairy was ram raided, Napier Pascoes was targeted by a robbery, and a Hastings dairy owner was attacked with a hatchet during a robbery.