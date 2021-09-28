Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after confrontation in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu

Police respond to a Great South Road address in Ōtāhuhu where two people were seriously injured. Photo / Greg Bowker

Two people have been seriously injured during an altercation in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police were called to the Great South Rd address in Ōtāhuhu around 2pm.

Three people suffered injuries, including two who were taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries. A third person suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The three people were known to each other, according to police.

"Police are making inquiries into the circumstances at the address," a spokesperson said. "No charges have been laid at this stage."