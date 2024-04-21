Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at a Levin house on Sunday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at a Levin house on Sunday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have received minor injuries in a kitchen fire in Levin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to the kitchen fire about 6.54pm on Sunday.

“It was out when we arrived, so we just assisted with the occupants and ventilation.”

There was one person with suspected smoke inhalation.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they received a call at 7.18pm and responded to an incident at a property in Puriri Pl.

“We responded with one ambulance [crew] which treated two patients in minor condition.”

