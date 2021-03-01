Two people injured in three-vehicle crash in central Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Fitzgerald Ave and Leeds St about 8.20am on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been injured in a serious three-vehicle crash in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Fitzgerald Ave and Leeds St about 8.20am.

A St John spokesperson said one person suffered serious injuries and one person minor injuries.

Two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Fitzgerald Ave and Leeds St about 8.20am on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Two southbound lanes on Fitzgerald Ave were closed for a time but have since opened.