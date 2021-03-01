Two people injured in three-vehicle crash in central Christchurch

Two people have been injured in a serious three-vehicle crash in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Fitzgerald Ave and Leeds St about 8.20am.
A St John spokesperson said one person suffered serious injuries and one person minor injuries.
Read More
- Startling twist in Tiger Woods crash as forensic experts suggest new theory - NZ Herald
- Motorsport: Kiwi Formula E driver Mitch Evans' heroic act after horror crash - NZ Herald
- Fatal motorcycle crash victim was Waipukurau local - NZ Herald
- Golf: Tiger Woods makes first public statement after horror car crash - NZ Herald
Two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Two southbound lanes on Fitzgerald Ave were closed for a time but have since opened.