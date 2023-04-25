Police and ambulance outside the Auckland Newmarket Motel and Dragon's Restaurant on Manukau Road after reports of a stabbing. Photo / Jaime Lyth

At least two people have reportedly been stabbed at Auckland’s Newmarket Motel this afternoon, with a witness saying one victim “looked like his face had been sliced with a knife”.

Blood splatters can seen on the ground as police cordon off the area, with at least one person being taken to hospital.

An employee of the Epsom motel said police were on the scene on Manukau Rd about 1.20pm.

St John said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene at 12:58pm.

One person has been transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

A Hells Pizza employee spoke to the Herald and confirmed a man had been chased by police outside a nearby motel about minutes ago, before being arrested and taken into custody.

He said the man in question had tattoos all over his face. He believed the man was homeless and had done something, but wasn’t sure what.

The worker had looked out from his store and noticed police giving chase to the man, before “tackling” him on the corner of Domett Ave.

He’d been outside the motel when police arrived at the scene.

”We get lots of homeless coming into the store asking for free food,” the employee said.

”There’s so many of them, I’m not sure if he was one of them.”

Another witness said at least one man has been taken to hospital with injuries.

”It looked like his face had been sliced with a knife,” the witness said.

“I saw the guy who got badly injured. He was real cut up, his face and stuff,” the witness said.

Another woman was seen with injuries sitting on the ground outside the motel talking to police.

A reporter at the scene can see at least three police patrol cars and two ambulance vehicles.

The area is cordoned off with multiple emergency personnel responding.

Three police officers stand outside the Gourmet Dragon restaurant and motel.

A police spokesperson said police received a report that someone was acting suspiciously on Manukau Rd about midday, but closed the job when they couldn’t get further information from the person who made the report.

- More to come