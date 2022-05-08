Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash in Rolleston this morning. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash in Rolleston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Wards and Sandy Knolls Rds at about 7.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said extraction tools had to be used to free them.

A St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

Two patients were being treated – one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition and are expected to be transported to Christchurch Hospital.

The car appears to have rolled some distance.