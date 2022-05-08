Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Two people injured after serious crash in Rolleston, Canterbury

Quick Read
Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash in Rolleston this morning. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash in Rolleston this morning. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
By
Devon Bolger

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash in Rolleston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Wards and Sandy Knolls Rds at about 7.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said extraction tools had to be used to free them.

A St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

Two patients were being treated – one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition and are expected to be transported to Christchurch Hospital.

The car appears to have rolled some distance.