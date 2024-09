Two people have been injured after a car was flipped during a two-vehicle accident in West Auckland today.

A police spokesperson said two people were moderately injured following the crash on Blockhouse Bay Rd around 5.15pm.

“Traffic management is in place.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances to the scene around 5.10pm.

”There are two patients in a moderate condition who do not require transportation.”