Two people have been transported to hospital in critical condition after getting into trouble at a public pool in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket.

A police spokesperson said two people had gotten into trouble around 7.30pm at the Olympic Pools & Fitness Centre.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager to the scene.

“Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”