Two people hospitalised after workplace accident in Wairau, North Shore

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / NZME

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a workplace accident in Wairau, on Auckland’s North Shore.

One person is in a serious condition and the other is in a moderate condition in North Shore Hospital.

A St John spokesperson told the Herald they were called at 11.33am to an address on Hillside Rd, and sent two ambulances and two support vehicles.

A spokesperson for police said WorkSafe was the lead response agency but police remained at the scene.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.

