Two people hospitalised after workplace accident in Wairau, North Shore

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a workplace accident in Wairau, on Auckland’s North Shore.
One person is in a serious condition and the other is in a moderate condition in North Shore Hospital.
A St John spokesperson told the Herald they were called at 11.33am to an address on Hillside Rd, and sent two ambulances and two support vehicles.
A spokesperson for police said WorkSafe was the lead response agency but police remained at the scene.
WorkSafe has been approached for comment.
- More to come