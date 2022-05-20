Voyager 2021 media awards
Two people die in Otaki, Meeanee crashes overnight

Serious crash investigators are looking into the causes of death of two men overnight. Photo / File

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

Two men have died on the roads in separate crashes overnight.

The first crash was at Convent Road in Otaki, north of Wellington, about 1.15am when a car went off the road.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene and two other occupants were taken to hospital in moderate conditions," police said.

The second man died in a single vehicle crash on Willowbank Road in Meeanee, south of Napier.

The car crashed into a pole around 4:30am, police said.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," police said.

Serious Crash Unit investigators are looking into the causes of both crashes.