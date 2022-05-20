Serious crash investigators are looking into the causes of death of two men overnight. Photo / File

Serious crash investigators are looking into the causes of death of two men overnight. Photo / File

Two men have died on the roads in separate crashes overnight.

The first crash was at Convent Road in Otaki, north of Wellington, about 1.15am when a car went off the road.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene and two other occupants were taken to hospital in moderate conditions," police said.

The second man died in a single vehicle crash on Willowbank Road in Meeanee, south of Napier.

The car crashed into a pole around 4:30am, police said.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," police said.

Serious Crash Unit investigators are looking into the causes of both crashes.