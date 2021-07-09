Two people dead in serious crash between car and truck at Whenuapai, West Auckland

The crash happened on Brigham Creek Rd, Whenuapai. Photo / Google

Two people have died in a serious crash at Whenuapai, West Auckland, involving a truck and car.

The crash occurred on Brigham Creek Rd.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the scene at 12.08pm after reports of a crash between a car and a truck.

Two people were trapped and firefighters had worked to get them out, a northern fire communications shift manager said.

Police confirmed two people had now died.

"Sadly, the two people died at the scene.

"Brigham Creek Rd remains closed and diversions are in place at State Highway 16 and near Joseph McDonald Drive.

"The road is expected to be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance."

Officers were called to the area just after lunchtime.

Road authorities say a section of Brigham Creek Rd will soon be closed between State Highway 16 and Joseph McDonald Drive as emergency services work at the scene.

"Please follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays," an alert from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or find an alternative route.

