Two people have been left critically injured following a serious crash in Hastings.

The crash between two cars happened between the SH2 roundabout and Maraekakaho Rd around 5.40pm.

A police spokesperson said there were five injured. Two people were critically injured, two seriously, and one moderately.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

- More to come.