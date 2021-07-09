Two people critically injured in serious crash between car and truck at Whenuapai, West Auckland

The crash happened on Brigham Creek Rd, Whenuapai. Photo / Google

Two people have suffered critical injuries in a serious crash at Whenuapai, West Auckland involving a truck and car.

The crash occurred on Brigham Creek Rd.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the scene at 12.08pm after reports of a crash between a car and a truck.

At least two people are trapped and firefighters are working to get them out, a northern fire communications shift manager said.

Police say at least two people have been critically injured in the crash.

Officers were called to the area just after lunchtime.

"Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as Brigham Creek Rd will be closed for some time."

The Serious Crash Unit is now at the scene.

Road authorities say a section of Brigham Creek Rd will soon be closed between State Highway 16 and Joseph McDonald Drive as emergency services work at the scene.

"Please follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays," an alert from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or find an alternative route.

