Christchurch Police have charged two people after discovering an incomplete pipe bomb during a search warrant execution yesterday.

Police were searching a Grimseys Rd address in Redwood about 4pm on Tuesday when they located a suspicious object.

Cordons were lifted about 7pm, once Police established it did not pose a threat. A man was taken into custody at the scene and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday, while a 38-year-old woman was summonsed to appear at a later date.

Both have been charged with unlawful possession of an improvised explosive device.

“We understand events like these can be distressing, however, Police are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community,” a police spokesperson said.

Police were searching a Grimseys Rd address at about 4pm on Tuesday when they located a suspicious object. Photo / George Heard

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said a NZDF explosive ordnance disposal team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police on Grimsey Rd, Redwood, where an item of concern was discovered during a property search.

“The item was investigated and identified as an improvised, incomplete pipe bomb which was removed and disposed of in a safe manner,” the spokesperson said.

The NZDF explosive ordnance disposal team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police on Grimsey Rd, Redwood. Photo / George Heard

“Anyone who discovers a potentially dangerous item should always exercise caution until the item is deemed safe by an expert. If you do discover something that might be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact New Zealand Police as soon as possible.”

A photographer who was at the scene said the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron attended alongside a specialist search team, photographers and detectives.

Nearby resident John Backus told a Herald photographer at the scene that police officers knocked on his door and told him not to leave his house because they had found “a device” during one of the search warrant executions.

“Half an hour after that they came and knocked on the door again and said I have to leave the house, because of said device,” he said.

Backus said officers told him they “couldn’t identify the objects inside” of the device.