Nineteen-month-old Casino Ataria-Wharehinga died in Starship hospital on January 10. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested and charged two people over the death of a Gisborne toddler in January of this year.

Nineteen-month-old Casino Ataria-Wharehinga died in Starship hospital on January 10, and a homicide investigation began shortly after.

A spokesperson for the police said she suffered fatal injuries at an address in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

“This is a tragic case where a little girl has been badly beaten and she has died as a result of her injuries,” police said in a statement today.

Police said a man and woman have now been charged, aged 35 and 37 respectively, were known to Ataria-Wharehinga.

The spokesperson said the man is charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety. The woman is charged with perverting the cause of justice.

The pair are jointly charged with neglecting a child and both are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

Police also thanked members of the community who “bravely came forward and have assisted in holding those allegedly responsible accountable for their actions”.

