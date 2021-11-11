Two pedestrians killed in Taupō crash

Scene of the crash on Lake Terrace in Taupō. Photo / David Beck

Two pedestrians have died following a crash on Lake Terrace, Taupō, this afternoon.

The crash involving a vehicle and the pedestrians happened at around 1.42pm, between Huia and Tui Sts.

Police continue to ask motorists to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Both Lake Terrace and Pataka Road are closed.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was earlier taken to Taupō Hospital in critical condition.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were at the scene helping police and St John.

A reporter at the scene earlier said the road was closed and traffic was being diverted. There were two ambulances, a fire appliance and several police vehicles at the scene.