Moana Pasifika lock Allan Craig, who grew up in the Far North, is expecting plenty of supporters to turn up to cheer him on when the team plays the Queensland Reds at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei on Friday.

When Moana Pasifika take on the Queensland Reds in a Super Rugby Pacific clash on Friday night there’ll be extra interest from the region - two of the Pasifika squad members are from Northland.

Moana Pasifika travel to Northland for the first time to host the Reds on Friday, from 5.30pm at Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium.

It will be a special home game for rookie lock Allan Craig and captain James Lay who are both proud Northlanders, from the Far North.

The match sees Super Rugby Pacific return to Northland for the second time this season, after the Blues played the Fijian Drua in February.

Being raised in the Far North meant Craig and Lay experienced their own slice of paradise, a place that not only influenced their careers but also their life off the field, shaping them into who they are today.

Lay is recovering from an injury and will watch from the sidelines, but he’s delighted the team are in his home province.

Craig grew up in Ahipara where he was immersed in a typical free-spirited Northland childhood.

Growing up on his grandparents’ farm also meant many fishing trips and time on the beach.

Farm life taught him hard work and helped build character.

Aged 6, he began playing junior rugby at the Te Rarawa Club, and from a young age, knew he wanted to play on the big stage.

‘’It was a goal from way back. To be here now doing it, you’ve got to pinch yourself sometimes. It’s been a journey getting here and I’m just really enjoying it,” Craig said.

The former Whangārei Boys’ High School First XV captain was part of the Blues wider squad in 2023, before making his Super Rugby Pacific debut this year for Moana Pasifika.

He has eased into his role, playing in the team’s first six matches of the season and owning a lock position.

Craig recently extended his contract with the Northland Taniwha and also captained the Mid-Northern Premier side to back-to-back titles last year.

“We’ve got a good bunch of boys there and it was cool to lead them. I can’t wait till I get a chance to go back and play for them and hopefully get a three-peat this year.”

The 21-year-old is excited to bring Super Rugby Pacific to the Northland faithful.

Moana Pasifika captain and proud Northlander James Lay, will be watching from the sidelines on Friday.

“It’s really cool getting to play a home game at Super level, at Semenoff Stadium. It’s a very special place to me and means a lot,” Craig said.

“I think Mum’s already bought 30 tickets for everybody. It will be cool, a lot of extended family and lots of mates that I went to school with will all be there.

“There’s a real passionate fanbase up there. They follow the Taniwha so hopefully they’ll get a lot of them out there when we play the Reds. It will be cool to see a lot of familiar faces in the grandstand.”

Among those familiar faces will be Craig’s younger brothers - Dylan, who plays for Mid-Northern and Sam, who is a pig hunter.

It’s been a while since Craig last went pig hunting with his brother, but he says he’s happy to stick to rugby.

When he returns home he can often be found at the beach or at Whangaroa Bay with his partner’s family.

He also makes sure to visit his grandparents in the small town of Broadwood.

Born in Moto’otua Samoa and raised in the Far North, Lay enjoyed his upbringing.

“The weather is warm and it’s not busy. It’s a slow, easy and real laid-back lifestyle,” Lay said.

When Lay was a kid, his parents Serafina and Murray owned a dairy that serviced their area, 10km south of Kaitāia in Pamapuria.

“Both my brother and I worked at the shop. I was the guy that was behind the till and my brother was out back flipping the burger patties and hot chips. Naturally working in a dairy, the temptation is there.

“When you’re a young buck the hand just reaches out without thinking twice. It probably helped us to become props because we got pretty big.”

Lay was schooled at Pamapuria School and Kaitāia Intermediate, playing his junior rugby for Kaitāia and Takahue.

Many of his fond childhood memories were made up North, playing rugby barefoot, hanging out with his brother Jordan and making friends who he still keeps in contact with today.

“Growing up in the Far North you have a lot more land. My parents had about four acres (1.6 hectares) and as a youngster you’re out there most days after school.

“There’s a lot more freedom. The Far North is pretty untapped. There are heaps of hidden gems and nice beaches up there.”

With a strong Māori presence up North, Lay said there are many similarities with his Samoan culture such as the importance of family and gathering to enjoy a meal together.

On Friday, Lay will be watching Moana Pasifika face the Reds as he recovers from an injury.

Tickets can be found at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/dhl-super-rugby-moana-pasifika-queensland-reds/whangarei

