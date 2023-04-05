Police carrying out inquiries after the Hikurangi Four Square was robbed of cigarettes and other items. Photo / NZME

Police carrying out inquiries after the Hikurangi Four Square was robbed of cigarettes and other items. Photo / NZME

A man allegedly involved in two separate robberies of commercial premises in Northland was arrested after a police pursuit.

Police believe the aggravated robbery of the Hikurangi Four Square just after midday on Wednesday is linked to a similar incident at another commercial premises, believed to be a dairy, in Paihia about 11.30am the same day.

A weapon was used in the Hikurangi robbery but police wouldn’t disclose what it was.

“A number of items have been taken from the premises before the offender left in a vehicle. Police have tracked the vehicle briefly as it travelled through the suburb before apprehending the offender who was on foot,” a police spokeswoman said.

“While no injuries have been reported, the victim in this matter is understandably shaken and police are providing support.”

Supermarket owner Avi Lal said none of his staff was injured during the theft. A male who looked to be in his 20s managed to grab cigarettes and ran out, he said.

Police spoke to Lal after a man believed to be responsible for both robberies was arrested in Tikipunga. It’s understood CCTV footage from inside the supermarket was handed to the police.

Hikurangi Business Association member Shane Rouse saw the getaway car go past and said thefts and robberies were becoming common in the small, close-knit community as they were everywhere else in Northland.

“We are working with police to have surveillance cameras upgraded in Hikurangi in the next five to six weeks,” he said.



