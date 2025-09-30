There are also several new locations of interest, primarily in Queenstown and Cromwell, but also in Northland, after ongoing contact tracing efforts.

“While these cases in different parts of the country are unrelated to each other, both have links to recent international travel to countries experiencing outbreaks,” National Public Health Service spokeswoman Dr Sharon Sime said.

“So, it’s an important reminder that for anyone planning to travel overseas, please make sure you are up to date with two doses of the MMR vaccine, which provides the best protection against measles.”

It comes after health authorities warned anyone who went to a production at Kerikeri High School earlier in September to stay home to prevent the spread of measles.

Health NZ added a school play called Monsters, held at 7pm on September 17, to its list of “locations of interest” – places where people may have been exposed to the virus.

It said anyone who attended the event but had not yet been contacted by public health staff should stay home and call Healthline urgently on 0800 611 116.

Sime said with school holidays continuing this week, it was a good time for parents and families to double-check their immunisation status.

She said people in the Northland, Queenstown and Cromwell communities particularly needed to monitor themselves for measles symptoms, which include fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes and a rash.

- RNZ