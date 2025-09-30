Advertisement
Two new measles cases confirmed in Northland linked to earlier infection

RNZ
Two new measles cases in Northland bring the region's total to six. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Two new cases of measles have been confirmed in Northland on Tuesday.

Health New Zealand said it was linked to the initial case reported on Friday.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to six, with another one confirmed but unrelated in Queenstown.

Both

