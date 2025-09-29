Measles symptoms include an illness that begins with a high fever over 38C, a dry cough, runny nose and sore red eyes. Photo / AFP

29 Sep, 2025 04:27 AM 2 mins to read

A new measles case has been detected in the Queenstown region, likely linked to international travel.

National Public Health Service (NPHS) national clinical director of protection Dr Susan Jack said the infected person was currently in isolation.

“NPHS in Southern is still identifying any close contacts and possible exposure locations.”

Today’s detection comes after cases were confirmed in Northland last week.