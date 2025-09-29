Jack said while the latest case in Queenstown had no known links, “cases in both regions share likely links to recent separate overseas travel”.
Measles symptoms include an illness that begins with a high fever over 38C, a dry cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body.
It is highly contagious and can cause serious problems such as brain swelling, chest infections or even death, according to Health New Zealand.
Jack said getting immunised with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine after the age of 12 months was the best form of protection against the disease.
“The MMR vaccine is free in New Zealand for anyone 18 years or under, and for people who are eligible for free healthcare.”
