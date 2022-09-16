CCTV image of the motorcycle that was stolen from Holeshot Motorcycles, Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

CCTV image of the motorcycle that was stolen from Holeshot Motorcycles, Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

A string of motorbikes reported stolen in Auckland are being linked to one man that has allegedly been using a fake ID to take them for a "test drive".

The man, acting as an interested buyer, has targeted two Auckland motorcycle dealerships and used the same form of identification at both of them.

Holeshot Motorcycles in Takapuna were the first to reach out to their Facebook community for assistance in August after a Suzuki GSX-S1000SRQ Katana was taken for a test drive and not returned.

A spokesperson for the Takapuna dealership said it was the first time in more than 20 years a motorcycle had been stolen from their business.

"[The man] came into the store and spoke to a salesperson about different bikes he could take his wife on - he was very cool and casual so was obviously very experienced.

"He simply just rode off and never returned ... we just never thought that someone would do something like this," they said.

Holeshot Motorcycles have asked people to keep an eye out for the motorcycle with registration C9CFJ, valued at more than $17,000.

"We tend to be pretty flexible when it comes to test-driving our motorcycles ... we will now have to be a bit more suspicious and look a bit closer at licences," they said.

A police spokesperson said the incident relates to an "unlawful take" and inquiries remain ongoing.

The most recent incident was reported on Saturday by an Auckland City Honda Facebook post in which the same form of identification was used.

The man "took our [Kawasaki] Z1000 for a test ride - decided he liked the bike so much he didn't return it", reads the post.

The motorcycle that was not returned to Auckland City Honda was a Black Kawasaki Z1000. Photo / Supplied

In April, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan addressed an increase in reports of motorbikes and vehicles allegedly being stolen under the guise of being taken for a test drive.

"Vendors should always take steps to verify the identity of would-be purchasers intending on taking a vehicle for a test drive," Tiernan said.

"Where possible, people should also accompany anyone wanting to go out for a test drive ... If they refuse to provide ID or let you accompany them, then police suggest you do not engage with them further."

Police have asked anyone with information on the Holeshot Motorcycles, Takapuna incident to contact them on 105 with the reference number 220811/0591.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.