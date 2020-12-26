Two missing swimmers found safe and well

Vinegar Hill is a popular swimming spot near Hunterville. Photo / Google

Two swimmers missing at Vinegar Hill near Hunterville have been found safe and well.

A search and rescue operation was launched earlier tonight.

Police were alerted just after 7pm on Saturday when the two swimmers failed to return home after a swimming in the Rangitīkei River earlier today.

As of 9:15pm, Police and a Search and Rescue team had not located the pair and a helicopter was in the area assisting with the search.

However police have confirmed the swimmers were both found safe and well.