Two men injured: Staff rushed to help man allegedly shot on Auckland street; another located at hospital

Police in Mt Wellington last night, where a man was found with a gunshot wound in one of his arms. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Workers rushed outside to help a man who had just been shot outside their Auckland warehouse last night meanwhile another man arrived at Auckland Hospital with a gunshot wound just hours later.

Police and emergency services were called to Carbine Rd in Mt Wellington last night after reports that a man had been found with a gunshot wound. The incident happened about 8.30pm.

Staff members at nearby T&G Fresh, a domestic and international fruit and produce wholesale company, rushed to help.

Director of operations Craig Betty told the Herald: "A member of the public was shot out the front of our T&G Fresh site on Carbine Rd at around 8.30pm last night.

"Our team rang the police and attempted to provide first aid to the injured man.

"Thankfully, all our people are safe and support is being provided to those involved."

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant said this afternoon that the man is likely to be discharged this afternoon.

"Police are still making a number of extensive inquiries to establish exactly how the man was injured. However, the person is not being forthcoming with information," he said.

The investigation includes looking at whether or not the man was injured where he was found or somewhere else.

Police said they have completed a scene examination. Although the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities wanted to reassure the local community that the incident did not appear to be random.

Second man turns up with gunshot wound

Betty praised staff who were involved in last night's effort to help the injured man.

"We are extremely proud of our team for their swift response and decisive action.

"Our thoughts go out to the injured man and his whānau. We hope he makes a speedy, full recovery."

About three hours after the Mt Wellington incident, police were notified about a man who turned up at Auckland City Hospital with what was described as a "minor gunshot wound injury" at 11.30pm.

Police said it was still too early to speculate whether that incident was linked to the Mt Wellington incident.

Members of the public are being urged to contact police if they were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything that may help authorities.

• Can you help? Contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111