Police officers took two men in custody at Massey, Auckland after they crash car into the fence of a house. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two men are in custody after armed suspects led police on a 32km pursuit across Auckland.

Police Inspector Martin Brown said officers responded to reports of a man allegedly in possession of a firearm in Papatoetoe shortly after 3.40pm today .

Police conducted searches in nearby areas but were initially unable to locate anyone.

"However, during this time police signalled for a vehicle to pull over in King St, Papatoetoe," said Brown.

"The vehicle failed to stop and drove for several minutes around the Otahuhu area, before the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle in Church St, Otahuhu.

"Two men ran off and shortly afterwards approached another vehicle, near Great South Rd."

They then climbed into that vehicle which continued driving, Brown added.

"Police are still investigating whether or not this driver was known to the two men.

"The driver subsequently got out of the vehicle and the two men drove off with the second vehicle.

"The Police Eagle Helicopter observed the vehicle heading north on the motorway.

"Police followed from some distance back, in case the two men attempted to take another vehicle, with Eagle overhead.

"The vehicle eventually came to a stop after crashing into a fence in Makora Rd in Massey."

The two male occupants were arrested at the scene. Both men, in their 20s, will face driving, unlawful taking of motor vehicles, and firearms charges, Brown said.

"A firearm was seized from inside the first abandoned vehicle - we don't currently have information that would confirm this was the firearm from the original reported incident.

"Fortunately, no one was injured during this series of events."

A witness who saw the car crash into the fence of a house on Makora Rd said a vehicle understood to have been stolen had crashed after being followed by police.

"The vehicle had left the road and collided with a fence on Makora Rd.

"The vehicle remained on the scene while officers transported the offenders.

"Four police officers remain at the scene."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.