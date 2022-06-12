Police at the scene of the shooting in Bower Avenue, North New Brighton, on Monday last week. Photo / Supplied

Two men accused of shooting a man in the face with a sawn-off shotgun last week made hand and facial gestures to a group of supporters in court when they appeared by video-link.

Both men were granted interim name suppression at their first appearances in the Christchurch District Court, where they denied all charges.

They elected jury trial and were both remanded in custody for a Crown case review hearing on September 1, by Judge Michelle Duggan.

Their arrests on Saturday followed searches of properties in Upper Riccarton and Hoon Hay, five days after a man was shot in the face in Bower Ave, North New Brighton. Police said at the time that he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men are charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and using a sawn-off shotgun to cause grievous bodily harm.

One of the men, a 34-year-old machine operator, was granted interim name suppression at the request of defence counsel Thomas Harre, but Judge Duggan said the order would need to be fully argued if the defence wanted it to continue beyond the next appearance.

Harre said no bail application was being made for the man, who is also charged with unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition.

The other man, aged 28, is charged with unlawful possession of the firearm, and failing to assist a police officer doing a search under the Search and Surveillance Act.

His defence counsel, Kerryn Beaton QC, also sought interim name suppression for her client, which was granted on the same terms. She said he was not applying for release on bail, but an application for electronically monitored bail may be made later.