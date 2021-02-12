Two men flown to hospital after being found injured on boat in Marlborough Sounds

The incident happened in Portage in the Marlborough Sounds. Image / Google Maps

Investigations are under way after two men were found injured - one critically - on a boat in the Marlborough Sounds.

The pair have been airlifted to Wellington Hospital after the discovery shortly after midnight.

Police were called to the Portage near the marina at 12.06 this morning, and discovered the two injured men. One had critical injuries, while the other had moderate injuries, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Police have referred the incident to Maritime New Zealand, she said.

A Maritime NZ spokesman confirmed they were investigating, and said their staff would be interviewing the people involved and trying to establish what had happened.

A hospital spokesman said one of the men was now in a stable condition on the ward, while the other remained in a serious condition in the ICU.