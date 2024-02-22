Two men have been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in west Auckland overnight.

Two men who were rushed to hospital with critical injuries following an incident in West Auckland overnight have now been arrested and charged, police say.

Police were called just before 2am to reports of disorder at an address on Scowns Way, where two people had reportedly been hurt.

A police spokesperson said two men, who were known to each other, were located with critical injuries.

A large number of police attended the incident shortly before 2am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Both were transported to hospital and are now in a stable condition with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”

An NZME photographer said both men were located at the intersection of Neeson’s Way and Hepburn Rd.

Three ambulances, two critical care units, two managers, and about a dozen police vehicles attended the incident, with ambulance and police officers providing medical assistance to both men before they were rushed to hospital.

Two critically injured men were taken to hospital after an incident in Glendene overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The police spokesman said the two injured men, aged 25 and 37, have since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today, likely via audiovisual link.

Police advised there was no wider risk to the public and police were not seeking anyone else over the incident.

As the matter was before the court, police were limited in making any further comment.

Police at the scene in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police remained at the scene on Scowns Way this morning.