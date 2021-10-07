Two men charged with murder following Ōtorohanga homicide

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of Anthony Takrouna Bell. Image / NZME

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of "hard working father" Anthony Takrouna Bell.

The two Hamilton men aged 30 and 38, are due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley hopes the arrests will provide Bell's family "some degree of comfort".

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have footage of the altercation on Maniapoto St in Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise funds to help Bell's grieving partner and six children following his death.

Anthony Takrouna Bell of Te Kuiti (right) was slain last weekend in an alleged assault police described as related to a "road-rage incident". Photo / Supplied

A close friend of the family, Sarah-Jane Mills, said she set up the page to help relieve Bell's partner, Resden Stockman, and the couple's six children of financial stress so that they can grieve.

"Anthony Bell was a hard-working family man and had six children who he provided for ... I have created this to help Resden and her babies.

Footage can be uploaded using the following link.

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211002/2797.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.