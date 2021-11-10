Two men and a woman charged with the murder of West Auckland resident Robert Hart

Police were called to a property on Great North Rd, New Lynn on Friday after reports of a shooting. Photo / Michael Craig

Three people have been charged with the murder of Robert Hart, who was killed last Friday in West Auckland.

The father of two boys died on a Great North Rd driveway on Friday morning after reports that a firearm had been discharged.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said the investigation team executed a search warrant at a West Auckland address with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Two men, aged 31 and 37, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with murder.

All three are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow .

"The investigation team's enquiry work remains ongoing and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges," McNaughton said.

Anyone with information to contact the enquiry team direct on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.