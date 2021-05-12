Two King Cobras arrested, five people charged over assaults in Christchurch

Two more men have been arrested in relation to three serious assaults in Christchurch in March.
The two men, aged 42 and 28, are patched members of the King Cobras gang, a police spokesperson said.
Today's arrests follow the arrests of three men last Friday.
The five arrested have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group, wounding with intent, three counts of injuring with intent, and assaults with intent to injure.
The two men arrested today were due to appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon.
"Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this operation.
"Officers remain keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation."
• Anyone with information can call police on 105, or provide information
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.