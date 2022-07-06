Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash off Palmer Rd in Springs Junction at 9.20 this morning.

A St John spokesperson said they sent one first response unit and two helicopters to the scene.

One person is in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition, they said.

State Hightway 7 Springs Junction to Reefton is currently closed. A spokesperson for the NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey.

SH7 SPRINGS JUNCTION TO REEFTON, WEST COAST - CRASH - 11:05AM

Due to a crash, the road is now CLOSED between Springs Junction and Reefton. Please consider delaying your journey. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^FP pic.twitter.com/2BYPHTvo0M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) July 5, 2022

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the car went over a steep bank in dense bush and crews were attempting to rescue the two occupants of the car at 12pm.

A specialist lines rescue team is on its way from Christchurch by helicopter, they said.