Emergency services, including two road ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, have rushed to the scene.

Emergency services, including two road ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, have rushed to the scene.

Two people have been hurt - one critically - after a vehicle crash in the central Auckland suburb of St Heliers tonight.

The crash, understood to involve only one vehicle, occurred just before 6.50pm on Maskell St.

One person had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries, a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman told the Herald.

Crews from two road ambulances and two rapid response vehicles had been sent to help and the two injured people would likely be taken to Auckland City Hospital, the spokesman said just after 7pm.